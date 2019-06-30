



Kevin Durant is expected to miss all of next season as he rehabs his Achilles tear, but he remains one of the biggest free agents on the market — and one of the most mysterious as well.

There was rampant speculation all season that Durant would be headed to New York to play with the Knicks, potentially teaming up with Kyrie Irving. However, Irving is now assumed to be headed to the Nets, who have interest in Durant as well, and his Achilles injury seemed to make a return to Golden State — possibly with an eye on a delayed sign-and-trade — more likely. The Clippers and Knicks are also still suitors, but Durant has claimed he can’t be pitched and apparently means that.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski might not get the scoop on Durant’s decision, but he has the scoop on where Durant will make his decision public, as Woj reported on Sunday afternoon KD will announce his free agency choice on Sunday night on The Boardroom’s Instagram page, which Durant owns.



Source: Kevin Durant will announce his free agent decision tonight on his company owned sports business network: https://t.co/ovJCDTOEMz — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2019

That’s where you’ll want to be checking in for Durant’s decision, and he will apparently have a full five-year max offer from the Warriors on the table if he wants it, per Marc Stein.

The Warriors will officially offer a five-year, $221 million max deal TO Kevin Durant at 6 PM ET tonight … and Golden State now knows it will get Durant's decision tonight — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 30, 2019

If he takes that, the discussion of whether that’s for him to stay in The Bay or to eventually get traded will only ramp up, but we’ll all find out tonight whenever KD decides he wants to post his announcement.