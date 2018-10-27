Getty Image

Kevin Durant knows a payday is coming. The Golden State Warriors All-Star has bided his time, taking less in free agency in order to keep a budding dynasty together in the Bay area.

The result of that is two championships with the Warriors, but KD has certainly not complained about the result of him not getting a max contract. He’s limited his earning potential at least twice, but with his free agency potentially coming once more next summer there’s a lot of talk about Durant truly going for it, even if it’s not in Golden State.

One destination that’s a possibility, at least according to Knicks fans, is New York, so any appearance in The Large Tree Fruit City will warrant some questions about where he might go if he decides to opt out of his contract after this season.