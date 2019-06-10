Kevin Durant Is Expected To Be A ‘Full Go’ For The Warriors In A Pivotal Game 5 Against The Raptors

06.10.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant, absent throughout the entirety of the NBA Finals to this point, will reportedly make his return for the Golden State Warriors in a crucial Game 5 in Toronto on Monday night. Durant’s calf injury has frustrated and led to confusion among Warriors players, staff, and the media since he injured it against the Houston Rockets in the Western Conference Finals, but we now have an answer as to his status for Game 5.

Kerr revealed on Sunday that Durant would return to practice ahead of Game 5 and the superstar was listed as questionable on the injury report on Sunday night. Monday morning in Toronto brought word that Durant, perhaps predictably, would be a game-time decision. And that decision has been made: Durant will be in the lineup as the Warriors attempt to mount a comeback in Toronto.

On Monday afternoon, hours ahead of Game 5’s first tip, word came down that Durant would play. According to NBC Sports Bay Area’s Monte Poole, Durant is expected to be a “full go” on Monday night.

