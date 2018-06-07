Kevin Durant’s Game 3 Dagger Three Was Almost Identical To Last Year’s Iconic Shot

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.07.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors all but locked up a second straight NBA Finals victory with a Game 3 comeback 110-102 win over the Cavaliers in Cleveland to take a 3-0 series lead.

After coming alive in Game 2 with an historic performance from three-point range, Steph Curry went ice cold in Game 3, going 1-of-10 from three-point range, but luckily for Golden State they happen to have another former MVP to lean on when one isn’t playing well. Kevin Durant came out hot from the start and ended up with a new playoff career-high with 43 points along with 13 rebounds and seven assists.

Durant carried the load for the Warriors all game, keeping them in it when the Cavs were hitting everything early, and then icing the game late with a dagger three-pointer from way outside.

TOPICS#2018 NBA Playoffs#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGS2018 NBA PlayoffsCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

