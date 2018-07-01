Getty Image

If not for the presence of LeBron James, Kevin Durant would be seen, at least by many, as the best player in the NBA and the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP hit the unrestricted free agent market beginning at 12:01 am ET on July 1. However, Durant was never seen as a serious flight risk from Oakland and, in the end, the 29-year-old forward decided to ink a new contract to remain with the Warriors.

Marc Stein of The New York Times reported on Saturday that Durant will ask the Warriors for another two-year deal, with a second year player option to remain with the team for at least one more season.