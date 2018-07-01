Kevin Durant Will Reportedly Sign A Two-Year Deal To Stay With The Warriors

If not for the presence of LeBron James, Kevin Durant would be seen, at least by many, as the best player in the NBA and the reigning two-time NBA Finals MVP hit the unrestricted free agent market beginning at 12:01 am ET on July 1. However, Durant was never seen as a serious flight risk from Oakland and, in the end, the 29-year-old forward decided to ink a new contract to remain with the Warriors.

Marc Stein of The New York Times reported on Saturday that Durant will ask the Warriors for another two-year deal, with a second year player option to remain with the team for at least one more season.

