Much has been made of Kevin Durant’s upcoming free agency and, between now and July 1, that topic isn’t going anywhere. That comes with the territory for a top-five player in the sport that happens to be operating on the NBA’s biggest stage as a member of the Golden State Warriors.

Durant will continue to make headlines about his free agency and as word leaks out about what teams want his services. But Durant appears to be thinking well beyond his big decision over the summer and has a plan in mind for after he’s done playing, too.

In sitting down with Chris Haynes of Yahoo, Durant peered into the future a bit and, while the full interview will not be available until Christmas Eve, the snippet released this week was potentially instructive.