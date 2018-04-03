Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are the defending NBA champions and most people expect them to repeat that feat later this year, but if you’re looking for them, there are reasons to doubt a title defense. The Houston Rockets have the best record in the NBA and the favorite for MVP in James Harden.

And this season has not been kind to the health of the Warriors, with each of their four All-Stars missing games at various points in the regular season. One of those players, Kevin Durant, says that the Warriors aren’t assured a second straight NBA crown.

Durant, who missed two weeks with a rib injury last month, spoke to USA Today and said no one in Oakland is sure the team is invincible.