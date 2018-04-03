Kevin Durant Knows The Warriors Aren’t Invincible And ‘Can Lose To Anybody’ If Not Focused

#Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
04.03.18 21 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are the defending NBA champions and most people expect them to repeat that feat later this year, but if you’re looking for them, there are reasons to doubt a title defense. The Houston Rockets have the best record in the NBA and the favorite for MVP in James Harden.

And this season has not been kind to the health of the Warriors, with each of their four All-Stars missing games at various points in the regular season. One of those players, Kevin Durant, says that the Warriors aren’t assured a second straight NBA crown.

Durant, who missed two weeks with a rib injury last month, spoke to USA Today and said no one in Oakland is sure the team is invincible.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

The RX

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

Now Almost 50 Years Into An Iconic Career, All John Prine Wants Is One More Cigarette

04.03.18 5 hours ago
‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

‘Golden Hour’ Is The Country Masterpiece Kacey Musgraves Was Destined To Make

04.02.18 1 day ago 3 Comments
On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

On Ashley McBryde’s ‘Girl Going Nowhere,’ A Country Songwriter Finds Salvation in Rock and Roll

03.30.18 4 days ago
Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

Amen Dunes’ Hypnotic Stunner ‘Freedom’ Is One Of The Year’s Best Indie Rock Records

03.28.18 6 days ago
Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

Calgary’s Preoccupations Leap Beyond Post-Punk And Make The Best Album Of Their Lives

03.23.18 2 weeks ago
Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP