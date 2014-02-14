Kevin Durant Heads Into All-Star Break With A Bang

The Lakers looked to be in upset mode last night when the Thunder were in town. They kept extending their lead after going up 24-17 in the first quarter. By the time the fourth had rolled around, most people watching thought it was a pre-All-Star break letdown a Thunder team with the best record in the NBA. Then Kevin Durant happened and the Thunder are just fine.

Through the first three quarters, KD had 24 points, eight rebounds, six assists and two steals, but he also had six turnovers and he wasn’t shooting particularly well. He was 0-for-8 from deep and it seemed like his red-hot opening half to the 2013-14 season would fizzle before All-Star weekend. The Lakers were up 82-72 and looked poised to end a 6-game home losing streak.

Nope.

KD scored 19 points in the fourth, including 3-of-5 from deep, and the Thunder out-scored LA 35-21 to grab a 107-103 comeback win and retain the best record in the league. Meanwhile, the Lakers lost their seventh game at home in a row, a new team record they’d have preferred to avoid.

