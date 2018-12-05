Getty Image

Wednesday’s matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Cleveland Cavaliers is, understandably, not quite as big of a deal as it has been in recent years. This sort of thing happens when you go from four straight NBA Finals matchups in a row to a meeting between the two-time defending champs and a team that is near the cellar of their conference.

Still, there’s intrigue when these two teams squared off, as their rivalry over the last four years could not have had bigger stakes. This year, the intrigue comes from whether the rebuilding Cavs will be able to take it to the Dubs.

Time will tell if they can, but Kevin Durant already knows that one guy in Cleveland is going to bring his A-game. That would be rookie Collin Sexton, who impresses Durant with how he turns things up to 11 whenever he’s going up against a superstar point guard.