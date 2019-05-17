Kevin Durant Will Miss At Least The Next Three Games With His Calf Injury

05.16.19 17 mins ago

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors haven’t missed a beat in the absence of Kevin Durant but, in the grand scheme, the reigning NBA champions would certainly like to have another MVP-caliber option on the floor as quickly as possible.

With that in mind, all eyes are on when Durant might return from his calf ailment and, while it was public knowledge that the former MVP would not return for Game 2 against the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, ESPN’s Doris Burke provided clarity on the timeline in saying he was expected to miss at least three additional contests.

Warriors GM Bob Myers confirmed Burke’s report on NBA Countdown shortly after, stating the star won’t travel to Portland for Games 3 and 4.

