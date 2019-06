Getty Image

The Golden State overcame the loss of Kevin Durant (and a fourth quarter haymaker from Kawhi Leonard) and picked up a Game 5 victory over the Toronto Raptors to stay alive in the 2019 NBA Finals.

While the series will continue, plenty of attention will be paid to Durant’s immediate and long-term future and, after the game came to an end, the former NBA MVP shared some of his feelings (with some NSFW language) on his Instagram account.