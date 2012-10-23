Kevin Durant Introduces His New Sneaker, The Nike KD V

After causing sneaker addicts to go crazy over the release of the LeBron X , our friends atofficially unveiled‘s newest signature sneaker today, the. Leo Chang, Nike Basketball Footwear Design Director, took personal cues from Durant’s journey, and then combined them with the significance of the No. 5 to create what’s shaping up to be the best sneaker KD has ever had.

“Championship drive takes an entire team, and the new KD V represents the roadmap I follow,” says Durant. “Leo did a great job on the shoe by combining the best technology with my journey and what the number five means to me.”

Where the shoe really separates itself is in the on-court technology. It has a Nike zoom unit in the forefoot, Nike air unit in the heel, a Hyperfuse upper, and an external heel counter to provide better support through movement.

The significance of the No. 5 is shown throughout the sneaker, from the outsole pattern to the midsole texture, tongue quilting with V’s, and heel counter details. It’s also meant to represent the Pentagon, a major D.C. monument, as well as five players on the court, five points of a star and Durant’s fifth signature sneaker.

The KD V launches globally on NIKEiD on November 6, and then will be fully available beginning on December 8 in both the Bright Crimson colorway (which is based on the Maryland flag – red, yellow and black remixed in bright and light tones) and Black/blue colorway.

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Hit page 2 to see some exclusive behind-the-scenes shots of Kevin Durant from the video…