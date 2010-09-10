Kevin Durant is the odds-on favorite to win 2011 NBA MVP

As any competitive person with a dollar in their pocket is well aware, you can place a bet on pretty much anything in sports. For basketball fans not up on their FIBA game who don’t want to put down money on Turkey vs. Serbia, gambling site bodog.com just released its early odds for which player will win the 2011 NBA MVP.
Kevin Durant leads the pack with 5-to-2 odds. While there’s been a growing sentiment that KD is getting a little too much hype this summer, his preseason case to be the award’s front-runner is strong. The fact that he’s the reigning league scoring champion, his team looks like a solid lock for the playoffs, and he’s a media darling with a squeaky-clean image will help him with MVP voters (remember, this award is subjective) just as much as the fact that two-time defending MVP LeBron James just signed with a team where some people don’t even think he’s the best player on the roster.
LeBron checks in with 9-to-2 odds at capturing a third straight MVP. Kobe Bryant is at 3-to-1, Dirk Nowitzki is 14-to-1, and Steve Nash is 40-to-1. Two other active former MVPs, Tim Duncan and Shaq, aren’t listed individually but are part of the “field” (betting on any other player) at 12-to-1.
Others on the list include Dwyane Wade (9-to-1), Carmelo Anthony (12-to-1), Dwight Howard (13-to-2), Chris Paul (16-to-1), Derrick Rose (18-to-1), Amar’e Stoudemire (35-to-1), Chris Bosh (35-to-1), Deron Williams (40-to-1) and Pau Gasol (50-to-1).
Who would you bet on to win next season’s MVP?
To hell with the MVP award I think the media has destroyed the meaning behind the award. It should be changed to the Most Popular Player Award, because that’s all it is now.
Where’s Dwyane wade at?9 To 1? i think thats a good bet right there? love Durant, prolly my favorite player right now, but it’ll be another 2 yrs before he takes it.
It’s gonna depend on how far the Thunder go, unfortunately.
@jzsmoove
He’s the guy buried under LeBron now.
I love how people keep forgetting about Brandon Roy.. just incredible. -.-
I’d bet on LeBron not winning three straight.
KD all day
lebron torched his mvp chances once he signed with miami
I’m betting that Dwyane Wade won’t have the “diminished” role that the media and fans are predicting…
lol@ brandon roy
go figure why he isn’t shown here
I’m just throwing paul pierce out there. Probably wouldn’t win, but should definitely be listed.
@nodizzel
so what u mean is that lbj averaged 30 8 and 9 and had the best team in the 2 last seasons just cause he was … popular.. ? right?
mouhahaha
he s been the best player the last 2 years (or more… ) and should still be favorite to his own succession.. imo
changing of team wont change his game.
it will be between him n KD this season again.
Kobe will win it. He will lead his team like he always does and LeBron won’t stop him this time. The thunder won’t be too good as a team so no MVP for durant
problem for kobe is that the trophy is for the best player in the regular season,.. i d say yes if the trophy was given after the last finals game, but i really dont see him playing better than lbj or kd on a 82 games period.
so, kobe.. not this year… and never again imo.
uhm, doesn’t matter who gets MVP of the regular season…Kobe’s trying to take home the three-peat crown
and yeah, the award has been diminished into a nice-stats / popularity contest
durant is rising fast but he needs to kill on D and pass more to take home MVP
lol @ brandon roy, that dude isn`t even on joe johnsons level.
Please no more KD posts. Dimemag has a hard-on for KD. KD is becoming the most overrated player in the league. I agree with #1, the media as destroyed the award with the 24/7 PR for their golden child.
spain, argentina have been out, and our us team have beaten Russian, in future game, we must focus LTU,they are very strong competitor.so sincerely hope us team will be humble.
I think KD will have an good chance to win the award.. especially if his team finish 2nd in the west like espn has them doin.. I really think he gonna turn it up to another level this year on both sides of the ball.. he a type of player we’ve never seen befor and will most likey never see again..
With that bein said I feel Bron, D wade and Kobe as their chance at the award too.. but are they really gonna give the award to to someone on tha all star team.. but its still a team I guess right?
And I think Melo will deff have a chance if he gets his wish and gets ship to The Chi.. D rose odds will get better also..
Its gonna be an good ass season
MVP is not for the best player in the league, its for the player most valuable to his team. KD should have one it last year when he took his team from 20 to 50 wins, if he produce the same stats and win 50+ the should not give it to him. he deserved it last year and I doubt anyone from miami wins one..
Carmelo Anthony or Deron Williams for MVP this is going to be a FUN season this year. I can not wait
Wah. Wah.
The MVP award is still relevant. Stat padders? Popularity contest? You guys are ridiculous.
Best PG of the decade: Steve Nash. 2 MVPs. Coincidence?
Best SG of the decade: Kobe, with a nod to AI at the beginning of the decade at this spot and PG. 2 MVPs between them. Coincidence?
Best SF of the decade: LeBron James. 2 MVPs. Coincidence?
Best PF of the decade: Would anyone argue that anyone has played the position better this decade than KG, Duncan, and Dirk? 4 MVPs between them. Coincidence?
Best C of the decade: Shaq. 1 MVP. Coincidence?
So the last 11 awards have gone to the best 7 players in the league over that time. Come on, guys; these players are the most popular BECAUSE they’re the best and win the most. It’s not that difficult to figure out.
I’m feeling Dwight Howard at those odds. Also, if Andrew Bogut recovers and the Bucks can get a top 3 seed, he’ll figure in the top 10.
Bulls need to make this deal happen..
But they can not let Noah go..
If y’all was the nuggets y’all would take Deng and Gibson right?
Gibson is gonna come to your team and put in work, and I think Deng can play well with billips.. who wouldn’t?
Chris Bosh deserves to be “part of the field” not having his own odds. Dude is barely the third best player on his own team (watch out for Joel Anthony, hah!)
Durant will win the award if the Thunder win 60 games. If they are within the 50-60 wins it’ll be a tight race between him and D Wade (who is gunna go Money this year, IF LBJ buys into the Scottie Pimpin role and averages 10+ dimes a game).
Like was said above, Kobe will be resting up during the regular season for the playoffs, thus not proving himself enough for the MVP race, but watch out during playoffs.
IF Jameer is healthy enough to get him the ball, and Dwight worked on some free throws and post moves during the offseason (instead of trying to become an actor, which he is horribly annoying at), then I’d put him at number #3 in the race.
Also, if LeBron does allow Wade to score 30+ ppg, but finally gets that Big O triple double (SEASON!) I could see him stealing the award too.
Is anyone else expecting a stat line from LeBron of about:
23 ppg, 9 rpg, 11 dimes (not to mention the open threes, and defensive stats).
I despise the media whore, egotistical maniac that LBJ has become (Chosen One tatoo at age 18? gimme a break!), BUT, It’s like Wes Mantooth said to Ron Burgandy,
“I Hate you (LeBron), but god damnit do I respect you!”
I love how everyone is jumping on the Durant bandwagon. Sure he lead the league in scoring last year, but they haven’t even won a playoff series yet.
I agree totally with post 26…
Hell no LeBron gets MVP, he won’t even be MVP of the heat
Lol @ post 27…..
@#28
The only way Lebron wins MVP again is if he averages a triple double.
I can’t stand Lebron but how can he not get it if that happens?
I think Bron has a good chance of winning it again.
I think Amar’e could put up some big numbers, if he’s focused.
AARON BROOKS SHOULD BE UP THERE ,LIKE SERIOUSLY <HE"S RAWW