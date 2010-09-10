Kevin Durant is the odds-on favorite to win 2011 NBA MVP

As any competitive person with a dollar in their pocket is well aware, you can place a bet on pretty much anything in sports. For basketball fans not up on their FIBA game who don’t want to put down money on Turkey vs. Serbia, gambling site bodog.com just released its early odds for which player will win the 2011 NBA MVP.

Kevin Durant leads the pack with 5-to-2 odds. While there’s been a growing sentiment that KD is getting a little too much hype this summer, his preseason case to be the award’s front-runner is strong. The fact that he’s the reigning league scoring champion, his team looks like a solid lock for the playoffs, and he’s a media darling with a squeaky-clean image will help him with MVP voters (remember, this award is subjective) just as much as the fact that two-time defending MVP LeBron James just signed with a team where some people don’t even think he’s the best player on the roster.

LeBron checks in with 9-to-2 odds at capturing a third straight MVP. Kobe Bryant is at 3-to-1, Dirk Nowitzki is 14-to-1, and Steve Nash is 40-to-1. Two other active former MVPs, Tim Duncan and Shaq, aren’t listed individually but are part of the “field” (betting on any other player) at 12-to-1.

Others on the list include Dwyane Wade (9-to-1), Carmelo Anthony (12-to-1), Dwight Howard (13-to-2), Chris Paul (16-to-1), Derrick Rose (18-to-1), Amar’e Stoudemire (35-to-1), Chris Bosh (35-to-1), Deron Williams (40-to-1) and Pau Gasol (50-to-1).

Who would you bet on to win next season’s MVP?