Kevin Durant Is Taking The Goodman League Indoors

#Kevin Durant
06.14.11 7 years ago

Just when you thought the extent of the Goodman League was outdoor basketball, the league comes at you with another twist – indoor games.

A new indoor league called the Goodman Coalition will start on June 18 in Washington, D.C. It will be the first indoor run for the Goodman League, but a reinstatement of sorts of the old “Urban Coalition” indoor league.

Just like the outdoor version, the indoor league is expected to feature NBA pros, and possibly college players, says Goodman League webmaster Mac Williams. The indoor version will host games at D.C.’s Spingarn High School. Williams says he expects it to be just as competitive as the former indoor version.

“If you’re not in by noon, you’re not in,” says Williams.

He doesn’t expect the indoor league to take away from the outdoor version, though. People who like to play outdoor ball will play outdoors, and vice versa for indoor. Williams expects Kevin Durant, who regularly plays in the Goodman League (and dominates) to play in both.

