Kevin Durant Is Too Nasty; Drops 35 Easy Points At The Drew League

Kevin Durant has always been a big-time summer player, taking over courts wherever he plays. The Drew League might not be as home to him as the Goodman League is, but he still looks pretty comfortable dropping 35 points and 17 boards (including one incredible dunk we already showed you) while rocking the new Nike KD VI.

Will he win the MVP this year?

