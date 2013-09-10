Kevin Durant Is Up For Hakeem Olajuwon’s Post Training, But Blake Griffin Needs It More

Recently, two-time NBA champion Hakeem Olajuwon gave an interview to NiceKicks.com on the re-release of his DR34M sneakers and high-end fashion line. He also said that Blake Griffin and Kevin Durant could benefit from some Dream training. When asked about the prospect while on his overseas promotional tour for Nike, Durant left open the possibility for a Dream – KD session.
Here’s what Dream said about Durant in the interview (as transcribed by The Oklahoman).
“(He’s) very skilled, but doesn’t take advantage of his height in the post,” Olajuwon said. “He’s much taller than most of the guys who guard him. He’s got all the outside game, but now he needs to take them in the post. In other words, there’s something for everybody.”
In Barcelona for the last stop on his Nike promotional tour, Kevin Durant spoke with NiceKicks.com at the only House of Hoops store in Spain. They asked him about Olajuwon’s comments, and here’s what Durant said, as translated by Fernando Martin:
“I don’t know. At this point there’s only one Hakeem Olajuwon. I don’t know how much he can really help me but of course I watched him as a kid and I watch films of him now. I just try to take some stuff out of his game and put it to mine’s, but it’s so hard to try to be like Hakeem Olajuwon. But I’m up for anything. I’m looking forward to learning from anybody, so… We’ll see”.
Last season, according to Synergy Sports, Durant averaged 1.04 points per possession (PPP) on 247 post-up possessions that ended in a FGA, TO or FT’s. That number of post-ups comprised a little over 10 percent of Durant’s offensive possessions. Durant shot 51.8 percent in the post, and his PPP was the 7th best post-up scoring rate in the entire league.
So yeah, as Durant said, it’s hard to be like Dream, and he can offer a lot of players pointers on the post, but maybe he should stick with helping Griffin. Blake spent a much larger percentage of his time in the post last season than Durant, but with diminishing returns.
Griffin’s post play comprised 35.3 percent of his offensive possessions ending in a FGA, TO or FT’s. But while he spent a much larger time on the block than the nimble, three-point shooting Durant, he only scored .88 PPP on all those attempts. That was the 48th best conversion rate in the league from the post last year. While that’s not terrible, the Dream could probably provide Griffin a lot more help with scoring in the post, where Blake spends a lot more of his time.
Do you think KD even needs Dream’s tutelage?
He could use it since that’ll give him more options to score but . While Blake could use more moves, half of the problem is that he’s not getting the ball. He and Chris Paul did clash over touches and things might get worse since Chris basically runs the Clippers.
Blake Griffin has moves in the post. that’s not really his problem. His problem is that he is always off balance once he tries to leap after making those moves. Which then forces him to shoot a bad shot or get blocked.
Blake needs a trainer to help him with his balance before he can work on his post game.
Also I’m glad Durant kept it real. Hakeem can’t teach Durant how to be Hakeem because that’s just not physically possible. Although Durant is probably the closest to Hakeem in terms of athleticism and mentality to score.
Durant needs to work with guys like Larry Bird, Mark Aguirre, Adrian Dantley, or even Scottie Pippen.
Dirk Nowitzki.
umm no. Dirk that’s very low percentage shots but has been trained to do that since he was a kid. He still has the same trainer he started his career with as a shorty.
The thing is you don’t teach guys to be like a player who is unique (Jordan, Magic, Hakeem, Shaq, KG, Iverson, Barkley). You teach them the fundamental guys game (Duncan, Mark Price, Bird, McHale, Dantley, Pippen) and you let them add their own uniqueness to that.
Umm maybe you forget KD already learned Dirk’s signature fadeaway one-legged kick shot, and he’s incorporated it into his arsenal.
I think you can teach a player a variety of special things, and you should let them incorporate whatever works for them.
Also you underestimate Dirk’s fundamentals, especially as a great tall shooter like Durant.
“you don’t teach guys to be a player who is unique” – maybe not, but KD already taught himself that Dirk move.
Here’s what Dirk said about Durant:
“I think he’s such a basketball freak that he just watched it a lot and decided to copy it. At the All-Star Game, their coaches told me that Kevin is such a basketball fanatic and freak that he watches film on everybody in the league all the time. He practices for hours and hours and stays extra to shoot and work on different things.”
I’m sure KD could learn a great deal from a fellow amazing shooter that’s also almost 7 feet tall
smh. First off Dirk didn’t Create that move, he just made it popular because of this day and age. Guys have been shooting one legged fadeaways for years. And coaches have been benching them for doing so.
Your fascination with this shot is actually frustrating. It’s not nearly as effective or useful as you seem to think it is. Dirk doesn’t even use it as much as you seem to think he does. It’s not the type of shot a player should be looking to add to their game because it’s not something you’ll use too often.
“Dirk didn’t create that move”
-Never said he did. It’s one of his signature moves though, and that’s undeniable. Media and NBA players alike recognize that; if you don’t, I don’t know what to tell you.
“It’s not nearly as effective or useful as you seem to think it is”
-I never really quantified HOW effective the shot is at any point, so I don’t know what you’re up in arms about that either. I never said it was a high percentage shot or “the best move ever.”
“Dirk doesn’t even use it as much as you seem to think he does”
Again, I never said “Dirk uses that shot ALL THE TIME!!!” I’m saying it’s his signature move. If you google “Dirk’s signature” the first thing that pops up is “fadeaway.” Accept that, and the first article that’s linked to is “Dirk’s Signature Fadaway” and other “top 25 unstoppable moves”
I rest my case.
“It’s not the type of sot a player should be looking to add to their game”
– Again and again, I don’t know where you’re getting this from. I never said it’s the type of shot any or every player should be looking to add to their game. I SAID Kevin Durant adopted it for his own use. That’s fact and not in dispute. There’s video proof of it. KD even SAYS that he got it from Dirk, so that’s it. Point blank.
You’ve got a real problem with gross misinterpretations.
I didn’t find a valid point in your entire discourse.
For the last time, since you don’t seem to be understanding this. Dirk’s one legged shot(s) aren’t very frequent. So how can it be a signature shot?
When a player has a “Signature move” it’s something that he uses so often that it becomes his move. Kareem Sky-hook, Jordan/Kobe Fadeaway, Benard King/Larry Bird’s turnaround Jumpers, Tim Hardaway Killer Cross, Hakeems Dream-shake, Magic’s No-look passes and baby hooks.
Dirks signature move is a fadeaway. Sometimes he shoots an off balanced one legged fadeaway, but most cases he shoots a fadeaway off two feet. What makes it so deadly/effective is that he’s 7ft tall, has a high release, and fades away at tough angles. The one legged thing has been blown out of proportion. So much so that your ass is reccomending that Durant should add it to his game instead of a much higher percentage shot (like a turnaround J in the post)
And for the last time, you’re wrong.
Google “Dirk’s signature shot” and the first 10 images are of a one-legged fadewaway. I already cited an article talking about “Dirk Nowitzki’s One Legged Fadeaway and 25 Most Unstoppable Moves In NBA History”
You’re just plain wrong. There’s overwhelming evidence wherever you care to look.
You haven’t had a valid point this entire time.
Also, from the second link when you google Dirk’s signature:
“There will be people who complain about their favorite player’s signature shot or move not being on there, but as good as Kobe Bryant’s turn-around jumper is, I promise you he’s far from the first person to use that shot. Dirk? That shot originates solely from him. Even whenKevin Durant or Kobe Bryant shoot that shot, notice what it’s called: the Dirk shot. Just like the finger roll and George Gervin, Dirk’s one-footed fadeaway should always be associated with him, no matter how many people start using it in the coming years.”
And lastly, no ball player has to LEARN Dirks one legged fadeaway. Everyone does it naturally early on but they are told not to do it by coaches because of how low percentage it is. Same goes for Fadeaways. No real coach will encourage such a shot.
“no ball player has to LEARN Dirks one legged fadeaway”
KD said he stole it from Dirk. If you already know it, you can’t steal it.
Kevin Durant himself renders your point invalid.
It wouldn’t hurt him.