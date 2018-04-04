Kevin Durant Thinks James Harden Ran Away With The MVP Award This Year

Getty Image

The Western Conference has looked like a two-horse race for much of the year. The Houston Rockets have the best record in the NBA, while the Golden State Warriors have won the conference for each of the last three years and two of the last three NBA championships. It would be a heavyweight bout, and depending on who you ask, would be the toughest challenge Golden State has faced during its run atop the West.

One thing is pretty clear, though: Should those teams face off, the Rockets would almost certainly be going into that series with the guy who is going to win the 2017-18 NBA MVP award. Houston guard James Harden is the frontrunner to get the trophy, and while LeBron James may disagree, Kevin Durant thinks giving the award to Harden is an easy decision.

Durant spoke with Sam Amick of USA Today Sports and didn’t leave any room for interpretation, saying that Harden gets his support for MVP. When asked if it’s close between Harden and the field, Durant simply replied “Nah.”