Watch Kevin Durant Silently Respond To Kendrick Perkins Flipping Him Off During A Presser

#2018 NBA Playoffs #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.07.18 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant had a great Game 3, setting a new career high for points in a playoff game with 43 to lead the Warriors to a 3-0 series lead, all but wrapping up a second straight championship.

It was a great night on the floor at The Q for Durant, but he wasn’t thrilled with some of the response he got from some in Cleveland at the arena and back at the hotel afterwards. Video emerged overnight of Durant taking exception to some very bad, very drunken heckling that took place at the hotel, beginning with someone saying “UT’s butt,” as in, the University of Texas where Durant went to school.

However, that wasn’t the only encounter Durant had that evening. As The Athletic noted after the game in their roundup, Kendrick Perkins offered a double middle finger salute to Durant as he strolled by the press room while Durant was talking.

