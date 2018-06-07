The Warriors Took A Commanding 3-0 Finals Lead Behind A Career Night From Kevin Durant

#NBA Finals #Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant #Cleveland Cavaliers
06.06.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

The Cavs gave the Warriors everything they could handle, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as Golden State was able to get a 110-102 win in Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead behind a career playoff high from Kevin Durant, who finished with 43 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Warriors did it despite one of the most brutal shooting performances of Steph Curry’s career, as he shot just 3-of-16 from the field overall and was 1-of-10 from downtown after his historic outing in Game 2.

LeBron James led the way for Cleveland with a 33 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals, and a pair of blocks, but his Cavs now face an insurmountable series deficit that no team in NBA history has ever recovered from. His nemesis Durant was absolutely unstoppable all game long, not only showing off the full offensive repertoire, but finding his teammates and crashing the boards and playing solid defense.

He also hit yet another dagger with under a minute remaining that was eerily reminiscent of the one he hit in last year’s Finals.

Around The Web

TOPICS#NBA Finals#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant#Cleveland Cavaliers
TAGSCLEVELAND CAVALIERSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANTnba finals

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 3 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 6 days ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 1 week ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Chvrches, Pusha T, And Shawn Mendes

05.25.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP