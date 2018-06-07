Getty Image

The Cavs gave the Warriors everything they could handle, but it ultimately wasn’t enough as Golden State was able to get a 110-102 win in Game 3 to take a commanding 3-0 series lead behind a career playoff high from Kevin Durant, who finished with 43 points, 13 rebounds, and seven assists.

The Warriors did it despite one of the most brutal shooting performances of Steph Curry’s career, as he shot just 3-of-16 from the field overall and was 1-of-10 from downtown after his historic outing in Game 2.

LeBron James led the way for Cleveland with a 33 points, 11 assists, 10 rebounds, two steals, and a pair of blocks, but his Cavs now face an insurmountable series deficit that no team in NBA history has ever recovered from. His nemesis Durant was absolutely unstoppable all game long, not only showing off the full offensive repertoire, but finding his teammates and crashing the boards and playing solid defense.

He also hit yet another dagger with under a minute remaining that was eerily reminiscent of the one he hit in last year’s Finals.