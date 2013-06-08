Kevin Durant Leaves Agent; Could Be Teaming Up With Jay-Z

USA Today reports that Kevin Durant will no longer be working with agent Rob Pelinka. The two sides cut ties, according to a source speaking on the condition of anonymity.

Pelinka, of Landmark Sports Agency, released this statement:

“We are honored and blessed to have worked on behalf of Kevin, for a brief period of time,” Pelinka said. “He is an amazing person and athlete, and we are proud of our work and service towards advancing his brand in a manner that reflects the mutual qualities we share with Kevin. We wish him nothing but success in his future endeavors.”

Durant doesn’t have an immediate need for an agent; he’ll be making nearly $57 million over the next three years. But there are already rumors circulating that he could team up with Jay-Z, who now heads Roc Nation sports agency.

Roc Nation has already signed WNBA rookie Skylar Diggins, and could provide KD with some incredible marketing opportunities. However, USA Today writes that while Durant is extremely interested in that aspect, he has no wish to be represented by Leon Rose, the agent who works with Roc Nation.

In the end, if Jigga and KD do team up, there’s only one thing we should ask for: a track.

via USA Today

