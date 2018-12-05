Kevin Durant Explains Why Teaming Up With LeBron James Could Be Tough On And Off The Court

Associate Editor
12.05.18

Getty Image

LeBron James is the best basketball player on earth and is in the conversation for the best basketball player to ever live. He has a proven track record of success on both an individual and a team level, and yet for some reason, it’s been a struggle to convince superstar-caliber free agents to join his teams ever since his time ended as a member of the Miami Heat.

It hasn’t been a majoe issue up to this point, but with the Los Angeles Lakers eyeing a number of big names in free agency next summer to pair next to James, it prompted Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report to explore why this has been the case. Perhaps the most poignant quotes came from Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors star who has been mentioned as a potential target for the Lakers in free agency should he decide to leave his current squad.

Durant broke down how being James’ teammate could be tricky both on and off the court. He praises a player like Kyle Korver, whose “talents benefit more from a guy who can pass and penetrate and get him open,” making him the perfect teammate next to James. For a superstar like a Kawhi Leonard, though, it’s more tricky.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Kevin Durant#LeBron James
TAGSKEVIN DURANTLeBron James

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

12.04.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

12.03.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

12.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

Crate-Digging: Zoee, Lukka, And More Bandcamp Albums From November

11.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Earl Sweatshirt, The 1975, And Meek Mill

11.30.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

11.27.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP