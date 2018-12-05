Getty Image

LeBron James is the best basketball player on earth and is in the conversation for the best basketball player to ever live. He has a proven track record of success on both an individual and a team level, and yet for some reason, it’s been a struggle to convince superstar-caliber free agents to join his teams ever since his time ended as a member of the Miami Heat.

It hasn’t been a majoe issue up to this point, but with the Los Angeles Lakers eyeing a number of big names in free agency next summer to pair next to James, it prompted Ric Bucher of Bleacher Report to explore why this has been the case. Perhaps the most poignant quotes came from Kevin Durant, the Golden State Warriors star who has been mentioned as a potential target for the Lakers in free agency should he decide to leave his current squad.

Durant broke down how being James’ teammate could be tricky both on and off the court. He praises a player like Kyle Korver, whose “talents benefit more from a guy who can pass and penetrate and get him open,” making him the perfect teammate next to James. For a superstar like a Kawhi Leonard, though, it’s more tricky.