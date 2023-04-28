Kevin Durant Agreed To A Lifetime Contract With Nike

Kevin Durant‘s future in the NBA got sorted out a little earlier this year, as the Brooklyn Nets sent the All-Star forward to the Phoenix Suns ahead of the trade deadline. With that all sorted out and the Suns in the midst of a run in the postseason, it appears Durant’s attention turned to making sure he has Nikes on his feet for the rest of his life.

Boardroom announced on Friday morning that Durant, who has been a Nike athlete ever since he entered the NBA as a member of the Seattle SuperSonics, agreed to a lifetime deal with the company, making him the third basketball player after Michael Jordan and LeBron James to agree to such an arrangement.

“When I first signed with Nike, I couldn’t have dreamed of how far we’d go in this partnership,” Durant said in a statement. “We’ve done amazing work creatively and philanthropically. We’ve traveled the world together and built a business that will now last forever. I’m excited for the future and honored to be in rare company with this deal.”

Durant has gotten 16 signature sneakers during his time with Nike. The latest, the KD 16, has not been released yet, but he has worn them during the 2023 NBA playoffs.