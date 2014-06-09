Kevin Durant Lost A $20,000 Bet With The Game

Kevin Durant just can’t seem to get along with rappers. We all know about his “beef” with Lil’ B, but that’s not the end of Durant versus hip hop artists. Over the weekend, Durant lost a $20,000 bet to The Game.



Durant’s Instagram handle might be Easy Money Sniper, but it was The Game who made it look simple while taking Durant’s money this weekend. The Cali-based rapper hit a three-pointer with Durant, James Harden, DeMar DeRozan and Drake looking on:

The $20,000 will be donated to a youth basketball team in Southern California. As another condition for making the shot, Durant will have to play on The Game’s team in the Drew League.

As for the one-on-one match between Lil’ B and Kevin Durant? We’re still anxiously waiting for it to happen.

(H/T In Flex We Trust)

