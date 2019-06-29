Getty Image

Despite suffering an Achilles injury during the Finals that will likely force him to miss all of next season, Kevin Durant will enter free agency on Sunday as the most coveted superstar on the market. His predicament won’t scare away any of his potential suitors, and he figures to command max contract offers all across the board.

The rumors about his preferred landing spots, however, have become more and more fluid, as they say, in recent days. For months, the conventional thinking has been that he prefers to team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, though a new report on Friday appeared to contradict that notion, insisting that Durant will ultimately decide his future independently of other players.

Nonetheless, Brooklyn appears to remain very much on his radar, as do a trio of other teams. Durant has long been linked the Knicks and Clippers, but fans shouldn’t sleep on his incumbent team in Golden State, who reportedly still have a very good shot of retaining their two-time Finals MVP.