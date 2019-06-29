Kevin Durant Will Reportedly Meet With Four Teams When Free Agency Begins

06.28.19 1 hour ago

Getty Image

Despite suffering an Achilles injury during the Finals that will likely force him to miss all of next season, Kevin Durant will enter free agency on Sunday as the most coveted superstar on the market. His predicament won’t scare away any of his potential suitors, and he figures to command max contract offers all across the board.

The rumors about his preferred landing spots, however, have become more and more fluid, as they say, in recent days. For months, the conventional thinking has been that he prefers to team up with Kyrie Irving in Brooklyn, though a new report on Friday appeared to contradict that notion, insisting that Durant will ultimately decide his future independently of other players.

Nonetheless, Brooklyn appears to remain very much on his radar, as do a trio of other teams. Durant has long been linked the Knicks and Clippers, but fans shouldn’t sleep on his incumbent team in Golden State, who reportedly still have a very good shot of retaining their two-time Finals MVP.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGS2019 NBA Free AgencyGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT
DIME Instagram

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Rainbow Chan, Flowerbed, And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.28.19 9 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.25.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.24.19 5 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.18.19 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP