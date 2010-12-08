Kevin Durant & Michael Beasley Should Play For A Pizza Tonight

The lives of Kevin Durant and Michael Beasley will always be compared. They both grew up in the DMV, they both attended the same school as freshmen (National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md.) and juniors (Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and they were both the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft after a winning Freshman of the Year in the Big 12. But since they got to the League, things couldn’t have been different. Tonight, in their sixth meeting of their pro careers, Beasley looks to even the score.
To date, Durant leads the head-to-head matchup with Beasley, 3-2. And while they’ve already met this season – a 117-107 Thunder victory on Nov. 22 – I’m hoping for tonight to be more like last year’s meeting when Durant finished with 36 and 10, while Beasley notched 28 and 6. And if you remember the story of how these two first met, maybe they should play for pizza.
“We were 11 years old when we met,” Durant told Percy Allen of the Seattle Times back in 2008. “We had a team and the guy that ran the organization (PK Martin) heard about him and brought him down to the rec center. Mike practiced with us one day, and he was awful. You could tell that he was good, but I guess he was nervous. He was lazy. He didn’t play like he wanted to. And when he left, he stole our pizza. Our big pizza. We had just ordered it, too.”
What do you think? Who will win tonight?
More importantly what the hell is in the water in that DMV area? Carmelo, Durant, Gay, Beasley, Mayo, … its like they are born wing scorers. Im sure theres more but im going off the dome on this. I know if i ever have a son thats 6’6 to 6’10, im going to seriourly consider moving to that DMV area.
Chicagorilla,
Bring your son to DMV!
KD, Beasley, Chris McCray, James White, Eddie Basden, Demarr Johnson, and many other players honed their skills at Seat Pleasant Rec. I was there the day Mike stole our pizza. It’s a funny story, but we were HEATED that day. Not our pizza from Jerry’s! LOL
Also, as much as I like Mayo’s game, we can’t claim him. He didn’t grow up in our area.
beastin a whole pizza??beasley must have been burnin it down for a loooong time
Don’t forget Steve Francis, Juan Dixon, Moochie Norris from a few years back.
@Bullet Wasnt Len Bias from Maryland too? And i thought OJ started out in West Virginia and came back his Senior year. But WV is outside of that DMV area.
And don’t forget the streetballers like Lonnie Harrell(Prime Objective), Hugh Jones(Baby Shack), Andre Poole(Sylk), Patrick Robinson(Pat Da Roc) and Curt “Trouble” Smith.
Chicagorilla,
Yeah, Len Bias was from Maryland. Funny thing, I used to date a girl that lived in the house right behind his. I was friends with his youngest brother Eric. Len had another brother named Jay who was a very good baller too. He was tragically killed at a shopping center in Maryland; someguy was hating on him.
Yeah, WV is well outside the DMV. But the area has a rich history in basketball. Old school ballers like Dave Bing and Elgin Baylor to Sherman Douglas to the new school dudes like KD.
Oh, yeah, forgot about Jeff Green, Roy Hibbert, Donta Greene, and Delonte West currently in the NBA from Maryland. Then there are a bunch of ballers from Baltimore’s Dunbar high school that were there together — Muggsy Bogues, Reggie Lewis, David Wingate, Reggie Williams. Sam Cassell is from B’more, too.
Cant forget about Jeff Green and Ty Lawson
What drives me crazy is that such a small % of great players actually GO to MD. Don’t understand.
If Antoine Walker were playing Eddy Curry for pizza, blood would be spilled. It’d be like Gladiator.