Kevin Durant & Michael Beasley Should Play For A Pizza Tonight

The lives of Kevin Durant and Michael Beasley will always be compared. They both grew up in the DMV, they both attended the same school as freshmen (National Christian Academy in Fort Washington, Md.) and juniors (Oak Hill Academy in Mouth of Wilson, Va.) and they were both the No. 2 pick in the NBA Draft after a winning Freshman of the Year in the Big 12. But since they got to the League, things couldn’t have been different. Tonight, in their sixth meeting of their pro careers, Beasley looks to even the score.

To date, Durant leads the head-to-head matchup with Beasley, 3-2. And while they’ve already met this season – a 117-107 Thunder victory on Nov. 22 – I’m hoping for tonight to be more like last year’s meeting when Durant finished with 36 and 10, while Beasley notched 28 and 6. And if you remember the story of how these two first met, maybe they should play for pizza.

“We were 11 years old when we met,” Durant told Percy Allen of the Seattle Times back in 2008. “We had a team and the guy that ran the organization (PK Martin) heard about him and brought him down to the rec center. Mike practiced with us one day, and he was awful. You could tell that he was good, but I guess he was nervous. He was lazy. He didn’t play like he wanted to. And when he left, he stole our pizza. Our big pizza. We had just ordered it, too.”

What do you think? Who will win tonight?

Follow Aron on Twitter at @the_real_aron.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.