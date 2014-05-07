Kevin Durant Named Cover Athlete For NBA 2K15

One day after accepting his 2013-14 NBA MVP award, Kevin Durant secured another honor for the first time. 2K Sports has announced Durant will make his solo debut as the NBA 2K15 cover athlete.

“I’m honored to be selected for the cover of NBA 2K,” Durant said in a release. “I’ve been an avid fan and player of NBA 2K since I was a kid, and being selected as the sole cover athlete of NBA 2K15 is an amazing accomplishment at this point of my life. I feel like my time has come.”

Durant was on the NBA 2K13 cover, but shared it with Blake Griffin and Derrick Rose. However, now that OKC’s superstar has taken his game to the next level, averaging career-highs this season in points (32 points per game) and assists (5.5 assists per game), this honor only made sense. Durant was the best player in the world all season long and it’ll be interesting to see what special features they give him in the game. Between recent cover athletes in Michael Jordan and LeBron James, 2K Sports is known for creating interesting and unique game modes for their featured players.

NBA 2K15 is scheduled to release on PS4, PS3, Xbox One, Xbox 360 and PC on October 7 in North America and internationally on October 10, but fans can preorder now by visiting the game’s Facebook page.

