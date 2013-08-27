Kevin Durant & No. 2 Pick Victor Oladipo Go Head-2-Head In Crazy Summer League Duel

If you needed anymore confirmation on Victor Oladipo‘s competitiveness, then watch this video. In D.C.’s famed Goodman League, Orlando’s No. 2 pick goes head-to-head with Kevin Durant in a sick, back-n-forth duel and, in a rare summer sight, actually looks to be working hard defensively. As you’d expect, considering KD has about six inches on Oladipo, Durant still gives him the business. But perhaps most surprisingly, Oladipo has no problems matching Durant’s long-range jump shooting.

How good will Oladipo be?

