Kevin Durant & No. 2 Pick Victor Oladipo Go Head-2-Head In Crazy Summer League Duel

#Video #Kevin Durant
08.27.13 5 years ago

Victor Oladipo

If you needed anymore confirmation on Victor Oladipo‘s competitiveness, then watch this video. In D.C.’s famed Goodman League, Orlando’s No. 2 pick goes head-to-head with Kevin Durant in a sick, back-n-forth duel and, in a rare summer sight, actually looks to be working hard defensively. As you’d expect, considering KD has about six inches on Oladipo, Durant still gives him the business. But perhaps most surprisingly, Oladipo has no problems matching Durant’s long-range jump shooting.

How good will Oladipo be?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Video#Kevin Durant
TAGSGoodman LeagueKEVIN DURANTPlaygroundThe Goodman LeagueVICTOR OLADIPOvideo

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP