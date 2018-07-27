Kevin Durant Stresses He’s Not Beefing With C.J. McCollum

Getty Image

It’s been a pretty event-filled 36 hours in the lives of Kevin Durant and C.J. McCollum. Things started when Durant was a guest on McCollum’s podcast, and when the Blazers guard said he was mad about DeMarcus Cousins joining the Warriors and that he thinks Portland could win a championship, Durant laughed at him.

While it seemed like Durant didn’t mean any harm by that — it was two guys who love the sport talking hoops — it still came off like he was putting McCollum down. For some, things escalated later that night, when McCollum called Durant’s decision to join the Warriors “soft,” Durant fired back at McCollum, and then the two-time defending NBA Finals MVP started getting spicy with random folks on Twitter.

By the looks of things, were were in the midst of a basketball beef between two of the best scorers in the NBA. But on Thursday afternoon at the USA Basketball minicamp, Durant set the record straight and made it clear that things are cool between himself at McCollum.