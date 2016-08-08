Getty Image

Fallout from Kevin Duran’t decision to join the Warriors last month continues, and people — fans, media and the like — are still trying to make sense of the announcement. Aside from just taking Durant at his word when asked about the move, there’s been a lot of speculation about what happened. Now we can add this next nugget from ESPN’s Royce Young to the list.

Young’s story about what Russell Westbrook’s re-signing means for the Thunder’s next chapter, divulged that Durant was worn down by an inability to go out and be a normal 20-something in public because he was always trying to be respectful and courteous as the franchise cornerstone.

Durant always appeared to be the perfect fit with Oklahoma City, with his humble nature and down-home demeanor. But he also was drawn to a bigger city, not necessarily for the brighter lights, but for the ability to blend. In Oklahoma City, Durant carried a larger-than-life burden everywhere he went. He’d privately lamented to friends an inability to be in public. Westbrook’s ideal night off the floor, though? At home with his wife, Nina, watching anything other than basketball. That’s a fit with Oklahoma City.

That tidbit about KD is not that surprising, if it’s true.