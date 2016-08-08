Fallout from Kevin Duran’t decision to join the Warriors last month continues, and people — fans, media and the like — are still trying to make sense of the announcement. Aside from just taking Durant at his word when asked about the move, there’s been a lot of speculation about what happened. Now we can add this next nugget from ESPN’s Royce Young to the list.
Young’s story about what Russell Westbrook’s re-signing means for the Thunder’s next chapter, divulged that Durant was worn down by an inability to go out and be a normal 20-something in public because he was always trying to be respectful and courteous as the franchise cornerstone.
Durant always appeared to be the perfect fit with Oklahoma City, with his humble nature and down-home demeanor. But he also was drawn to a bigger city, not necessarily for the brighter lights, but for the ability to blend. In Oklahoma City, Durant carried a larger-than-life burden everywhere he went. He’d privately lamented to friends an inability to be in public. Westbrook’s ideal night off the floor, though? At home with his wife, Nina, watching anything other than basketball. That’s a fit with Oklahoma City.
That tidbit about KD is not that surprising, if it’s true.
“A big reason Michael Jordan retired for the first time in 1993 was the unhealthy glare his global fame engendered (a global fame that he cultivated, but still).”
Yeah, becoming super famous to the point of your employers finding out about your outrageous gambling habits that could turn out really bad in the end is such a heavy burden. I mean, I’m not mistaken that first retirement wasn’t all rainbows, right?
I remember feeling bad for KD and the rest of those guys when they had to leave Seattle for America’s Asshole. Good on him for getting out as soon as he had the chance.
I can’t imagine any young superstar player wanting to stay in OKC. I think staying relevant as a basketball city is going to be tough for them.
Wait, so KD thinks the media/fan attention is going to be LESS? Did he forget he just joined forces with a team that won 72 games last season and was 1 win away from the chip for a 2nd straight year? The attention is going to be magnitudes more, not less. He’d be lucky if it’s anything like Lebron’s 1st year in Miami. He’s going to wish he never left Oklahoma…dude is complaining about privacy in the fuckin cowtipping mecca. That’s the same state where they filmed Courage the Cowardly Dog. KD really did take the easy way out.
His statement was about blending in while in public and not being the only person drawing attention while out.
If Russ stays inside and Ibaka was traded before KD made his decision, what other athletes and/or celebrities are out on the streets? Steven Adams? The Walmart employee of the month?
In the Bay there’s a fair share of actors and musicians plus depending on where you live the A’s/Raiders Giants/49ers for all the starf**ers to stalk.
A 7 foot man isn’t going to blend anywhere, but in the Bay at least he isn’t the only game in town. If being (relatively) inconspicuous in public while still competing for a ring is what he’s looking for – playing in the Bay with a heat magnet like the Curry family was the best move for KD.
I always think of that video of those two guys setting the KD jersey on fire and taking a shotgun to it and can’t believe there are many players who are truly comfortable in that city.
Also, lets be real. Michael Jordan’s first retirement was all about gambling. He’s the greatest with a basketball, not a deck of cards.
