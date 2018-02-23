Kevin Durant Thinks The NBA Should Get Rid Of The ‘One-And-Done’ Rule

02.23.18

The recent revelations concerning NCAA basketball players receiving off-the-books money has jumpstarted a number of conversations. One of those discussions centers on whether programs should be allowed to legally pay players for their work and, as you may expect, there is a sharp divide on that particular subject.

Beyond that, though, it is a reminder that players are not currently permitted to jump from high school to the NBA, instead facing the “one-and-done” rule that certainly provides incentive, even if indirectly, for agents and facilitators to jump into the mix with top-tier prospects. On Friday, Warriors superstar Kevin Durant, who was once a “one-and-done” player in his own right, was prompted on the topic and, in short, he indicated that he believes the rule should be abolished.

