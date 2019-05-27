Kevin Durant Is Officially Ruled Out For Game 1 Of The NBA Finals

Getty Image

Steve Kerr and the Warriors met with the media on Monday as they prepare for the start of the NBA Finals on Thursday in Toronto, and chief among the topics of discussion was the health of star forward Kevin Durant.

Durant had been listed as “unlikely” to be ready for the start of the Finals last week, and Kerr confirmed he would not play in Game 1 against the Raptors, while also noting DeMarcus Cousins would be listed as “questionable.”

Kevin Durant is officially not playing in Game 1, Kerr says. DeMarcus Cousins is questionable. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) May 27, 2019

Cousins’ status being upgraded seems to indicate he’s making positive progress in his rehab, but it remains to be seen how effective he can be coming back from his quad injury, as well as how much Kerr would want to use him against the Raptors. As for Durant, him being ruled out for Game 1 already makes it seem unlikely he’ll play in Toronto in the first two games at all, although the door is technically still open for a potential Game 2 return.

The Warriors have gone a perfect 5-0 since Durant went down, but they know the Raptors present a different challenge, one in which Durant’s presence on the wing opposite Kawhi Leonard would be very beneficial. The Raptors have to be looking at these first games at home as huge opportunities in facing a Durant-less Warriors team, while Golden State will feel great if they can swipe homecourt.