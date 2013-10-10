Kevin Durant Plays NBA 2K14 The First Time & Says “I Probably Play The Game More Than I Practice”

After gracing the cover for last year’s NBA 2K13, Kevin Durant sat down to play NBA 2K14 after it was shipped globally last week. Watch him marvel at how “it gets better each year.”

It’s obvious that KD loves the 2K series. In the video, he tells us it’s been a part of his life since he was 10 or 11 years old and he actually used to be a Toronto fan (Vinsanity?). His MyPlayer name is “Sniper Jones,” and it’s easy to see why since he has no qualms pulling up from close to thirty feet to launch that smooth jumper.

Durant’s not alone in his love for NBA 2K14, of course, but it appears the 2K competition among his friends has actually led him to throw a controller in the pool. Durantula even describes himself as “addicted,” to the game. At the end of the video short, he laughingly admits, “I probably play the game more than I practice.” We doubt it.

