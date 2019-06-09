Getty Image

Kevin Durant’s presence has loomed large over the NBA Finals despite the fact that he hasn’t played in a single game. The two-time defending Finals MVP has not played since the Western Conference Semifinals due to a lingering calf injury, something that has reportedly led to frustration among the Golden State Warriors.

But with the team down 3-1 and a make-or-break Game 5 on the schedule Monday, it seems that Durant will try to give it a go and give a boost to an ailing Warriors team that could use one of the NBA’s best talents in the lineup. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday that Durant would, indeed, practice and that could be enough to get him back on the court on Monday night.