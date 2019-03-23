Getty Image

The Warriors’ late-season game against the Indiana Pacers on Thursday night in Oakland was a game like any other, though Golden State is still fighting with the Denver Nuggets for the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference in order to secure home court advantage through the playoffs.

They were able to get the 112-89 win behind 19 points and 11 rebounds from DeMarcus Cousins, who led the way for the Warriors. And if Kevin Durant had a noticeably quiet outing against the Pacers — 15 points on 1-of-4 shooting from downtown and four turnovers — there was a reason for that.

Just hours prior, he and teammate Quinn Cook received the tragic news that a mutual friend, 32-year-old Clifford Dixon, was shot and killed outside a Georgia nightclub where he was attending a birthday get-together in his honor.