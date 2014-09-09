Kevin Durant Receives A 95 Rating In NBA 2K15

It’s unfair to expect the NBA MVP, Kevin Durant to capture that ever-elusive NBA Finals MVP. Perhaps some basketball fans thought KD’s electric 2013-14 campaign would match LeBron James, who won both the regular season and Finals MVP in the two years prior. Still, like LeBron in NBA 2K14, KD is the NBA 2K15 cover athlete, and now we know his rating, one of just four players who will be in the 90s after 2K Sports redid their ranking system.
Per Operation Sports, by way of the Daily Thunder’s Royce Young, comes the news KD is going to get a 95 rating in NBA 2K15, after getting a 94 rating in NBA 2K14:
NBA 2K15 has KD rated as a 95 overall, one of only four players that are a 90 or above…
Last season, Durant was rated a 94, with LeBron being the highest rated player in the game at a 99. Though the game has redone its rating system, reducing the number of players in the 90s (2K13 had 10 players over 90). Durant isn’t likely to have passed LeBron, though that’s only fair, because he’s on the cover right?
We doubt KD is ranked higher than LeBron, but that could come within the next couple iterations of the game as LeBron heads into the twilight of his career and Durant reaches his peak (he isn’t even at his peak yet!).
We’re guessing LeBron gets a 98 or 97 rating, following his Finals loss and Blake Griffin gets a 92 or 93 with Stephen Curry, Kevin Love, Chris Paul, or even Russell Westbrook, as a 90 or 91.
The Spurs will all be underrated, but that’s expected, and they wouldn’t have it any other way. Even though Kawhi Leonard has been working out all summer and we expect more regular season highlights this upcoming season from the 2014 NBA Finals MVP, he’s going to fly under the 2K radar for the time being until he can prove he’s not just a postseason stud (we actually kind of like how he loafs through the regular season, conserving his energy for the real season).
Who will be the four players ranked in the 90s?
Follow Spencer on Twitter at @SpencerTyrel.
Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.
Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.
LeBron James, Chris Paul, Kevin Love, and James Harden are my guesses.
“…and now we know his (Durant’s) rating, one of just four players who will be in the 90s…” Learn to read.
Follow your own advice and learn context. That’s who I suspect will be in the running. Harden shouldn’t be that high but since he made the First Team, he’d have an outside chance.
to get over a 90 wouldn’t the player have to play both sides of the floor well? Not many people fit that and Harden and Griffin definitely aren’t two of them.
lol this guy is retarded, Melo or Kobe would be ranked in the 90s way before blake griffin, stephen curry, and westbrook, blake cant even shoot good at all
Kobe is hurt and Melo can’t/doesn’t play defense.
Its going to be Lebron, Durant, Chris Paul, and either Kobe or DRose. Spurs always underated. Duncan, Parker should both be high 80’s while Kahwi and Ginobli should be mid 80’s
And Melo isn’t a top five player. Im betting Kobe gets a 90 based on merit.
Lebron heading into his twilight? I don’t see any slowing down
LeBron, KD, PG, Melo
broken foot so PG wont get anywhere near the 90s
Kobe had a torn Achillies with a 93
PG had an overall of 87 in 2k14 it will probably be the same till he heals or lower since injury and how they changed the rating system
Its gonna be based off of performances from last season and the playoffs so PG will be the 4th one above 90, he plays both sides of the ball on an elite level
it’ll be lebron kd melo and chris paul
it’ll be lebron kd cp3 melo in that order
lebron, kd, melo and maybe kobe at 90-92
LeBron, KD, CP3, & Kobe/Melo for me
LeBron, KD, CP3 are all definitely 90+ CP3 should be above 95, what can’t he do? Retards like to use TEAM performance to speak about an INDIVIDUAL, but CP3 DOMINATED to a greater extent than ANY PG EVER, in this years playoffs, just had SHIT TEAMMATES (Blke was in the Thunder series and is anyway) And Jordan was fucking shocking, less than 10rpg and 0.8bpg!! Let alone his usual kindergarten offensive ability (6ppg – 27% FT). CP3 – 96, won’t get it, but should be.
And LOOL at Kobe being above 90, what a joke. OR Harden? WOW – He’s not a top 25 player in the league so I hope not, which reminds me – Dwight SHOULD be the other 90+ (26ppg – 55% FG – 63% FT — 14rpg and great DEFENSE this playoffs, and away from the playoffs, is the 4th most dominant player in the league, Rose, Cousins, Harden, none of em’ will ever touch Dwight (Rose is the most overhyped player I’ve ever seen, not most overrated, although he is extremely, but insane HYPE – He shoots bricks, avg playmaker, avg defense – Oh but his highlights of him being explosive makes him MJ? Nah).
Anthony Davis is coming.
Lebron, KD, Chris Paul, Russell Westbrook