Kevin Durant Will Miss At Least Two Weeks With A Rib Injury

03.16.18 11 mins ago

The Golden State Warriors are the walking wounded right now, with a number of players sidelined with injury including Stephen Curry. However, things just got worse in Oakland, as Kevin Durant, who happened to be operating as the only healthy superstar on a roster that includes four, will now be sidelined for at least two weeks as a result of a rib injury.

