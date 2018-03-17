The Golden State Warriors are the walking wounded right now, with a number of players sidelined with injury including Stephen Curry. However, things just got worse in Oakland, as Kevin Durant, who happened to be operating as the only healthy superstar on a roster that includes four, will now be sidelined for at least two weeks as a result of a rib injury.
Kevin Durant Will Miss At Least Two Weeks With A Rib Injury
Brad Rowland 03.16.18 11 mins ago
Around The Web
The RX
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star
Steven Hyden 03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With