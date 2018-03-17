Kevin Durant Will Miss At Least Two Weeks With A Rib Injury

Getty Image

The Golden State Warriors are the walking wounded right now, with a number of players sidelined with injury including Stephen Curry. However, things just got worse in Oakland, as Kevin Durant, who happened to be operating as the only healthy superstar on a roster that includes four, will now be sidelined for at least two weeks as a result of a rib injury.

Kevin Durant's MRI results: Incomplete rib cartilage fracture, re-evaluated in two weeks. More brutal injury news for the Warriors. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 17, 2018