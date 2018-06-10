Kevin Durant Tells Critics He Should Make ‘More Money’ If He Actually Ruined The NBA

#Golden State Warriors #Kevin Durant
06.09.18 2 hours ago

Getty Image

Kevin Durant cleaned up in his second season with the Golden State Warriors. When the dust settled on Friday night, Durant had won his second NBA title and his second straight Finals MVP award.

The resounding Game 4 win made it clear that the Warriors were the better team in a series many NBA fans have grown used to over the last four years. The Warriors have now beat the Cavaliers in three of four NBA Finals, and with Durant in the lineup, it seems beating the Warriors is the playoffs is a near-impossible task.

That’s frustrating for some, and after the win a number of people complained that Durant joining the league’s best team ruins the competitive balance of the league. But Durant had a pretty simple answer for anyone who says he ruined the league: He’s not paid like someone who dictates the course of the entire NBA.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Golden State Warriors#Kevin Durant
TAGSGOLDEN STATE WARRIORSKEVIN DURANT

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West And Kid Cudi, Jorja Smith, And Lykke Li

06.08.18 1 day ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

06.05.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

06.04.18 5 days ago 2 Comments
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Kanye West, Father John Misty, And Natalie Prass

06.01.18 1 week ago
All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Indie Music From This Week

05.29.18 2 weeks ago
The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

The Best New Rock Albums That Dropped This Week

05.25.18 2 weeks ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP