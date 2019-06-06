Steve Kerr Announced Kevin Durant Will Not Play In Game 4 Of The NBA Finals

06.06.19

The Golden State Warriors will once again be without the services of Kevin Durant on Friday night. Steve Kerr met with the media on Thursday afternoon following the team’s Game 3 loss to the Toronto Raptors, and as has been the routine throughout this postseason run since Durant went down with a calf injury.

Despite earlier reports that indicated there was optimism Durant would play in Game 4, Kerr announced that the two-time NBA Finals MVP will not be able to on Friday night.

Kerr went on to say that the hope was Durant would have been able to take the floor and scrimmage on Thursday, but ultimately, he was unable to get to that point.

