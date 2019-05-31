Steve Kerr Has Ruled Kevin Durant Out For Game 2 Of The NBA Finals

Getty Image

Game 1 of the NBA Finals is in the books, and the Toronto Raptors are riding high after an impressive win over the defending champs. The Warriors, meanwhile, are trying to regroup and figure out what adjustments they need to make to get back on track in Game 2 and avoid a 2-0 series hole.

For one thing, they might want to guard Pascal Siakam going forward. Their tactical error of sending multiple defenders at Kawhi backfired spectacularly, as the Raptors’ lanky forward ran amok in Game 1 en route to 32 points on 14-for-17 shooting from the field. The Warriors might also want to consider making more shots.

One thing that’s not going to save them — in Game 2, at least — is Kevin Durant. At Friday’s media availability, Warriors coach Steve Kerr went ahead and ruled Durant out for Sunday, and the tenor of his comments don’t seem to bode well for the near future either.