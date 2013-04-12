Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook Combine For One Of The Best End-To-End Plays You’ll Ever See

OKC is pushing hard for the West’s top overall seed, and they took a big step last night with a blowout win over the Warriors in the Bay. Both Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook had solid overall nights — actually, KD’s performance was incredible (31 points, 10 rebounds, eight dimes). They also combined for one of the best end-to-end plays you’ll ever see.

