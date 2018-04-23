Getty Image

NBA players approach social media during the playoffs differently. Many subscribe to the LeBron James “Zero Dark Thirty-23” method (which is still a terrible name) of logging off entirely to “lock in” on the playoffs and avoid any distractions that social media can present. Others taper their social media usage back some and exclusively post “Lock In” messages before every game so that we all know they’re focused on the task at hand.

Others still remain extremely active online, and that’s alright too. Usually.

Kevin Durant is arguably the most online superstar in all of professional sports. This has endeared him to fans at times and caused quite the controversy at other points. The great burner scandal of 2017 will go down as one of the strangest sagas in this era of NBA basketball, when a player was quite literally caught firing off takes meant to be from an anonymous account from fans.

One would think that experience would lead Durant to understanding that at all times someone is watching and paying attention to his social media activity, and everything from likes to replies can pretty easily be seen by everyone. However, Durant refuses to go offline, and his latest Instagram like activity indicates he has yet to quite learn all of his lessons.