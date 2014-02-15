Kevin Durant Says He’s Hoping To Go 1-On-1 Against LeBron At All-Star Game

During the Friday night Rising Stars Challenge game, TNT sideline reporter Craig Sager spoke with the Thunder’s Kevin Durant. There was a one-on-one battle between Dion Waiters and Tim Hardaway Jr. going on in the game, and KD said he’d like to go one-on-one for a few minutes during Sunday’s main event. Sager asked if that someone was LeBron James? “Probably, yeah, Durantula answered with a smirk.

.@KDTrey5 is clearly ready for #NBAAllStar. Who does he want to go 1-on-1 with on Sunday? – http://t.co/fHCtAIb0IW — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 15, 2014

Adam Silver popped a bottle of his finest bubbly when he heard Durant’s comments. If our flight gets delayed again (shakes fist at the sky), we’re hitchhiking down to New Orleans.

Will KD or ‘Bron get the better of a one-on-one battle on Sunday?

