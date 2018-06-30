There Are ‘Rumblings’ Kevin Durant Will Sign Another Short Term Deal With The Warriors

06.30.18 1 hour ago

The Golden State Warriors aren’t expecting any surprises this summer. All four of their All-Stars will be back, though there is the matter of some paperwork.

Durant had a year left on his deal with Golden State worth more than $26 million, though it’s reported that he’s opted out of that option and will instead re-sign in free agency. That gives Durant a chance to get a new deal with the Warriors, and there’s little doubt that Durant is leaving Oakland. But that doesn’t mean Durant is looking for the long-term deal many will seek in the free agent market.

Anthony Slater reported on Saturday that there are “rumblings” that Durant will sign another short term deal with Golden State, giving him some flexibility in his future and also helping the Warriors in the long term in another way.

