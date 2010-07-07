Kevin Durant Signs 5-Year, $85 Million Extension

Continuing in an odd line of humility and sharp thinking amidst the rubble of free agency, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kevin Durant have agreed on a five-year extension. Unlike the stars of the 2003 Draft class (outside of Carmelo Anthony), Durant is taking on the maximum number of years, with no opt-out. He will be in the Midwest for a long time.

Earlier this morning, Durant tweeted: Exstension for 5 more years wit the #thunder….God Is Great, me and my family came a long way…I love yall man forreal, this a blessing!

It’s another smart move by Thunder GM Sam Presti and the rest of the organization. They have the game’s best under-25 talent and are quickly putting together a powerhouse. As I wrote last week, most teams that attempt to build through the Draft fail. This time, the Thunder look like they are here to stay as viable threats to the L.A. Lakers.

Last year, they won 50 games and took the Lakers to six in the first round. Next year and beyond…who knows how high they float now with Durant permanently in the mix.

What do you think? How good can the Thunder be?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.