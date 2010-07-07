Kevin Durant Signs 5-Year, $85 Million Extension

Continuing in an odd line of humility and sharp thinking amidst the rubble of free agency, the Oklahoma City Thunder and Kevin Durant have agreed on a five-year extension. Unlike the stars of the 2003 Draft class (outside of Carmelo Anthony), Durant is taking on the maximum number of years, with no opt-out. He will be in the Midwest for a long time.
Earlier this morning, Durant tweeted: Exstension for 5 more years wit the #thunder….God Is Great, me and my family came a long way…I love yall man forreal, this a blessing!
It’s another smart move by Thunder GM Sam Presti and the rest of the organization. They have the game’s best under-25 talent and are quickly putting together a powerhouse. As I wrote last week, most teams that attempt to build through the Draft fail. This time, the Thunder look like they are here to stay as viable threats to the L.A. Lakers.
Last year, they won 50 games and took the Lakers to six in the first round. Next year and beyond…who knows how high they float now with Durant permanently in the mix.
What do you think? How good can the Thunder be?
I will win more rings than LeBron.
The Thunder will be great this year. This has been my favorite young team for the past couple seasons. Stand up management. Building through the draft, all character guys. Durant himself, as seen by his Twitter comment, is all around a good kid. Check it, max contract, no opt out clause… all means he’s just grateful to be in the NBA. Those are the types of players I enjoy. And like the Spurs, you’re happy about the league when teams like this win the chip.
the can/will be as good as every other team NOT coached by phil jackson or greg poppy.
in fact, greg and phil (along with avery johnson) are the ONLY coaches to make the nba finals from the western conference in the last DECADE!
good for kevin durant. good even for the thunder. but to even make the finals out west, both greg poppy and jeanie buss’ beau have to retire.
nba finals within 5yrs for the thunder?…highly doubtful
when it’s all said and done KD will go down as one of the top players off all time, put it on the board
If they continue on this route, KD could have more rings.
great for the team. great for the city.
the thunder can be as good as they want as long as they keep drafting the way they do. i liked the cole aldrich acquisition.
this is big, bigger than Bosh and Wade in MIA.
Presti has done a ridiculously good job with this team. They have their top guys in Durant and Westbrook, but after them its like they’ve picked up guys who fit, instead of just getting the most talented players around. Guys like Green, Harden, Kristic, Sefolosha and Ibaka make the team gel.
It’s so obvious that Presti is a Spurs guy and it wouldnt be surprising if the Thunder are to the next decade what the Spurs have been to the last. (except more fun)
This shows why the Nets should get Presti as their GM.
What what? no ESPN 1 hour long special announcement KD?
Seriously, this is the type of player the NBA needs, who just love the game and give everything they got. Fuk Lebron the attention whore
Wow and all this talk about Max contracts and this guy doesn’t get one. One of the true class acts of the league
Best signing of the off season and that includes where ever Lebron ends up.
Oh yeah and this “85 mill future of the NBA 10x scoring champ in the making” is on the bench coaching/cheering his team on in Orlando during summer league play.
He has by far taken over as my favorit player in the league.
@Soopa Agree. KD is that dude
Good move by Thunder to lock up their superstar.
But if they would have waited until next year when he is a RFA, they might have saved a lot of money with the new CBA. But Im glad they rewarded Durant, he is the future MVP of the League.
Ah nice. Durant’s makin’ that Rudy Gay money. Good for him.
If you don’t like KD, there’s something wrong with YOU.
No drama . . . just buckets.
Worth every penny…
smart from KD also – sign before the new CBA.
This is why Durant is one of my favorite player. He just wants to play basketball. None of this Brand Lebron garbage.
And Rudy Gay got a similar contract. Hmm.
WHY DID THEY HAVE TO LEAVE SEATLLE?!?!??! WHY WHY WHY?!?!!??!