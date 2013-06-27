Kevin Durant Smashes A Dunk In His First Game Back At The Goodman League

#Video #Kevin Durant
06.26.13 5 years ago

After missing out last summer because of the Olympics, Kevin Durant made his much anticipated return to the Goodman League recently. Then, he went out and did what KD does: he put on a show.

TOPICS#Video#Kevin Durant
TAGSGoodman LeagueKEVIN DURANTPlaygroundvideo

