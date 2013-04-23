Kevin Durant Sports Illustrated Cover: “I’m Tired of Being Second”

This is cool. Check out the cover of the new issue of Sports Illustrated featuring Kevin Durant.
If you can’t read the cover copy on the enlarged version, this is what his quote says:
“I’ve been second my whole life. I was the second-best player in high school. I was the second pick in the draft. I’ve been second in the MVP voting three times. I came in second in the finals. I’m tired of being second … I’m done with it.”
well he sure didnt mind being second in this years scoring title race… smh
Haha….cold.
for real!
Second in the scoring race. ha! Just shows you how important timing is when it comes to Greatness. You see it in Tennis all the times.
That said rivalries can only enhance your legacy. Think Bird/Larry/MJ, Wilt/Russell. Its something Kobe could have benefited from tbh