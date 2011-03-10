Kevin Durant Steals Hearts in Philly; Michael Jordan names his MVP

Why, KD? Why? Count on Kevin Durant and the Thunder to screw up a perfectly good story. With Philly leading OKC for almost the entire game, we were all set to officially jump on the Sixers’ bandwagon until Oklahoma City came back to send the game into overtime, where they ended up winning by five. Durant (34 points, 16 rebounds) was a force of nature and had five straight points to end regulation, including a curl three to tie it with three seconds left. There wasn’t a whole lot Andre Iguodala could do to handle Durant, even coming off his destruction of Danny Granger on Tuesday night. The Philly color guys crooned, “With all respect to Danny Granger, this is not Danny Granger. This is a guy on another planet.” Between Durant and Russell Westbrook (27 points, 12 rebounds), Philly could never get the momentum back in the extra session. It’s hard to beat a team that has two superheroes … No one is talking about this Sixers team. They jumped out 12-2 to start the game, the run highlighted by Iguodala cramming on Serge Ibaka. And Lou Williams (22 points) took it back to South Gwinnett High School with 13 fourth-quarter points. This guy is like a mini-KD. He seems to get every call (10 free throws last night) and actually leads the Sixers in free throw attempts despite not even starting … The Knicks must be having fun with Carmelo Anthony, who hit the game-winner in a two-point win over the Grizzlies. Amar’e Stoudemire (26 points) and Anthony (31 points) were playing “make it, take it.” One possession, they would iso Amar’e on the wing. Camelo, you want it? Okay, next time down come off a screen for an open J. It went like that the whole first half as the Knicks ran up 61 points on 62 percent shooting. ‘Melo and Amar’e dropped 36 of those. Before last night, the Grizzlies had been playing so well on defense. Yet, the Knicks had them looking hapless. In the second half, the ball stopped moving for New York and Memphis came crawling back. It got interesting after Darrell Arthur (21 points) lost his mind for a second and slammed all over Jared Jeffries for a three-point play in the final minute. After a Zach Randolph (20 points, 11 rebounds) three-point play tied it, it came down to that new guy. ‘Melo got an isolation on the wing against Tony Allen (22 points) and one-dribble-pull-up’d him into submission for the game-winning bucket. NBATV host Dennis Scott afterwards: “There’s a bully in the house!” … Throughout the night, Clyde Frazier was calling Randolph “Gazebo.” … Read More: The Clippers shock the Celtics in Boston, Michael Jordan names his MVP, and Kim Kardashian walks out of the Nets game …
Kevin Durant Steals Hearts in Philly; Michael Jordan names his MVP
guess who’s up early to be numero uno? and durant vs melo?
or kobe vs lebron?
for the finals?
if u had to choose?
well as good as rose is, HE IS NOT A CLEAR CUT MVP!!!
it’s just been an avalanche effect where u hear one person say it, and then people tend to just go with it.
don’t ignore DURANT ! who plays in the west and is keeping his team afloat. forget the bulls losing players during the season and being good, THEY PLAY IN THE EAST!!!!
kobe has the lakers balling, but he wont win it bcuz HE INST PUBLICLY APPEALING. stupid.
dwight howard is unaffordable and is the nly reason the magic are relevant. he plays wit a bunch of 2nd tier guys
while noah would’ve BEEN AN ALL STAR. and again its the east.
so his absence culd easily be cushioned.
lebron james is playing better overall ball but of course everyone hates the HATE, oh excuse me, hate the HEAT. AND HAVE EXCUSES OUT THE ASS TO PREVENT LEBRON FROM GETTING IT ALA PLAYING WIT WADE AND GOING ON 5 GAME LOSING STREAKS, AS IF THAT DOESN’T HAPPEN TO GOOD teams regardless.
my picks, DURANT, KOBE, DWIGHT deserve consideration b4 rose.
THE AVALANCHE EFFECT of one sport guru saying it will just lead to one universal thought after another til everyone and their momma on facebook and crap believing it.
dwight is unguardable^^^^^^^^^
oh yea…KOBE FOR MVP
They should replay the last 1.7 seconds of that game. WTF? How does that ever happen? With all the replays and stuff they should not have left the court before clearing it all up. I mean Rutgers SHOULD have been on the free throw line for what looks like at least 2 technical fouls. That alone would have made them win! (assuming they make the free throws).
wheres jordans mvp?
yo chuck norris was born today
on this day we also saw how badly will Perk be missed in playoff
Bynum is flashing huge grin rite now, Noah too
Im starting to like this Carmelo fella. Him, Amar’e and Toney D are NYs big three.
I just hope the Heat dont keep loosing games and slide down the standings. You know Knicks fans got their eye on them for the 6-3 upset in the playoffs.
“Even though it was only a two-point game, Kim Kardashian started walking out. Right before she exited, a tanned crony tapped her on the shoulder, so she looked up at the scoreboard for a split second and continued on her way”
Note for DIME: On behalf of your regular posters and basketball lovers of the world, we are not fascinated by Kim Kardashian unless it’s a pic of her with her back turned to us. We are not the same people who read the Enquirer or watch Entertainment Tonight. That blurb about KK has no place, seriously. I’m curious as to why you think it’s relevant? I’m guessing “a tanned crony” was thrown in there for comedy reasons.
Fail.
@ Jay
So true brother
The Pacers might be playing the worst basketball of any team in the League right now. They’re not just losing they’re getting destroyed.
clyde calling zbo gazebo is pure gold. that has to be his nick name going forward
Durant is Durant…he gets to the foul line more than Leave it to Beaver…re-runs
Aron Phillips was responsible for mentioning Kim Kardashian!
Fire Aron Phillips!
Dwight for MVP….that guy is the most valuable player on that team. even after a complete roster overall…he misses one game and they cant pick up a win but when he comes back he affects the game on the offensive and defensive end. ….
and as well said before …MELO is CLUTCH! step back jumper with a few seconds lefts is jus cold. he did it with no hesitation at all. he didnt have to start at the top of the key and think about it, he just did it
Damn, that Kings game was UGLY. Yeah, we got the win, but it’s like we suddenly forgot to turn off the ‘play below your level against a crappy team’ button.
And yeah, he might be one big douche, but Demarcus Cousins has gaaaaaaaaaame. And not only in the offensive end, he plays D as well. It must one of those ‘ego’ defensive efforts because he’s against the best center in the L, most of the time, but that just shows he CAN play D. Props to the kid.
Agree with hahns and Clyde Frazier.
Zach Randolph = Gazebo
It’s funny bcuz the way he was saying it, you could have sworn it was already his nickname.
“Michael Jordan names his MVP”
Ummmmmm………
WTF!? My web browser just tweeked. At first I didnt see any comments then I refresh the page and I see 16 comments. MJ picking his MVP wasn’t even in the article at first and now all of a sudden there it is. Google Chrome, kiss my ass!
@14 DMC has got game, people see him as immature but i actually think he has a lot of pride in his game – he does not back down. sometimes it messes him up though especially if tyreke is gunning
melo game winner was money. ice cold how he stared down the whole memphis bench after. hate to say this but NY reserves step up more than MIA bench
hey Dime, the feed on my iGoogle homepage is working again…so whatever you did to fix it, worked!
agree with JAY. i didnt even get what y’all were tryin to say about Big Butt. moving on…
everytime i fall asleep on a game, i mean EVERY TIME, i wake up and read smack and see how good of a game it was. it always seems like a buzzer beater or OT finish. last night it was Melo over the Grizz. i missed the Durant game winner a few weeks ago, and 2-3 more.
moral of the story: dont go to sleep on the NBA
Cousins = Derrick Coleman.
Been saying it since before his freshman year at Kentucky and dudes laughed at me saying he’s closer to Elden Campbell. Campbell was not nearly skilled as Cousins. His game is exactly like Coleman’s and so is his attitude. I’m almost positive DMC’s career will end up the same way as Coleman. An all-star game, become one of the most talented bigmen in the NBA, maybe an invite to represent the US, then slowly fade away due to lack of work ethic and distractions (mostly himself).
Read Coleman’s wiki-bio and tell me it doesn’t sound possible for DMC’s career to mirror it.
[en.wikipedia.org]
Let’s watch it play out.
I was at the Philly/OKC game. First time seeing Durant in person. His shot is completely unblockable. He’s so tall/long and moves fluidly. Seeing him come off screens or jab step and rise to shoot over AI2 before he could gather to defend the shot looked effortless.
3pt dagger to force overtime was ridiculous. The entire sixers crowd was in awe and went silent.
@1 beiber newz kobe nor dwight nor durant is the mvp. Its DRose hands down because he has consistenly dominate all year long and took on all comers and won. The Bulls have the best record against the best teams. Plus he has a weaker supporting cast than kobe, dwight plus the Bulls have a better record than all mvp competitors mentioned. Nuff said don’t like kobe durant dwight recent surge fool u. DRose has been doing it all yr as a one man wrecking crew
if u put drose on team usa will he stand out?
DWIGHT HOWARD will stand out because he changes games! without dominating the ball!
drose is the type of guard u can find in any draft.
kobe is a LIVING legend.
coaches hav sleepless nights thinking of how to stop him at his age! dwight the same thing.
rose westbrook rondo deron williams paul. i can go down the list of allstar talent on the same level.
durant dwight and kobe are ONCE IN A GENERATION type guys.
drose is playing well. dont get me wrong
what i mean by any draft is he is the type of pg star that will come every so often. and like i made clear b4 was that dwight howards don’t come along ‘o so often’
“if u put drose on team usa will he stand out?
DWIGHT HOWARD will stand out because he changes games! without dominating the ball!”
^ ^ ^ The weakest argument for D Howard as MVP.
1) Howard will stand out because he’s the biggest mofo playing basketball in the world.
2) You’re acting like D-Rose doesn’t change games. He does it on both sides of the floor and has been doing it for the entire season. Not just in spurts.
3) and what the fuck does Team USA have to do with the NBA MVP?
@ beiber
you’re all over the place homie
“what i mean by any draft is he is the type of pg star that will come every so often. and like i made clear b4 was that dwight howards don’t come along ‘o so often'”
Of course! It’s a guards game today. The kids are working on their perimeter game regardless of how tall they were. Do you remember the era when the NBA rules allows bigmen to play as “big” men?? Ewing, Dream, Sampson, Shaq, Smits, Robinson, Sabonis, Malone, Sampson… etc. Even the small forwards played interior ball. No offense, but in the era when the rules allowed bigs to play big, Howard wouldn’t “stand out” as you put it.
“kobe is a LIVING legend.”
So? Give him a lifetime acheivement award. He has had a number of stretches of games this year where he wasn’t the leader of his team. Can you say the same for D-Rose?
“coaches hav sleepless nights thinking of how to stop him at his age! dwight the same thing.”
and this statement isn’t true for D-Rose?? Lol. Come on dog.
“rose westbrook rondo deron williams paul. i can go down the list of allstar talent on the same level”
Similar talent? Sure, I agree… but we’re not talking about the “Most Talented Player” award. D-Will? Really? You’re putting D-Will, Chris Paul, Rondo and Westbrook on the same same in the MVP race?? Think about that for a sec. D fuckin Will. That’s retarded.
NYK Bench – young(er) players and role players – (Douglas, Turiaf, the Williamses, Walker, Mason)
MIA Bench – ring chasing ex-all-stars and veterans past their prime – (Juwan Howard, Dampier, Bibby, House, Big Z, Magloire is still in the league?) Mike Miller isn’t in this group but he’s not playing well at all. I can say the best non big 3 is Chalmers right now.
on paper the MIA bench is more experienced and talented, but they’re a bunch of zombies watching the big three do their thing. NY bench has something to prove, that they can play with the big boys. and their veterans (Jeffries and A.Carter) aren’t there to just sit on the bench.
I can’t wait till they meet in the first round. NY has a good chance if the playoffs started today.
*same level
@ Bieber
BTW, I just looked up Howard vs Rose in their last Team USA appearances. There were only 2 big men. Howard and Bosh.
D-Howard 10.9pts, 5.8rebs, 7 blks, 74%fg, 45%ft
Bosh – 9.1pts, 6.1 rebs, 6blks, 77%fg, 86%ft
^^ Is that “standing out”? If anything, I could take this and say he’s on the same level as Chris Bosh. Lol.
Id say Rose is MVP simply because hes speaheaded that record while dealing with injuries to key figures..
Booz didnt even suit up the first quarter of the season..
Rose has gone head to head with top competition and gotten his team W’s so id say hes deserving..
WOOOW stand out doesnt mean statistically all the time
YAO MING WAS THE BIGGEST GOOFBALL IN THE NBA but howard wuld make him cry more than bosh after a 48 minute outing against him.
dwight CAN NOT BE GUARDED!
it seems ppl put alot of stock into winning. look at the guys who are left off allstar teams cuz they arent winning
nash! monta! tony parker and aldrigde!
this league is a popularity contest! case in point blake griffin, all star? cuz his team won a handful of some games, looking for a reason to get him in there.
bs.
if there were a pick up game and rose was next to westbrook and some1 took rose i wuld be just fine taking westbrook not feeling i missed out on something.
stats for team usa are skewed ! cuz its an allstar team! stats will drop. but dwight will staND OUT for his dominance as a player DUMMMIES
rose will never ever ever lead his team to a championship ever ! bookthat!
not even the finals! no way. he is a pg! pg do not do that ! centers do and kobes and jordans do period!
and b4 u jerk heads say isiah thomas boo hoo. they playd DEF. and rose is not looked at as a defensive player ! noah is but his frail ass will break down again soon.
@beiber — The way I remember it, Yao usually got the better of Dwight in their head-to-head matchups. Dwight even said a few times Yao was the one guy he had the most problems guarding.
Magic Johnson????
5 rings for him..
SHOOWWWWWWTTTIMMMMEEEEEE
another crazy post that’s all over the place. I’m going to pick your posts apart bud. Feel free to do the same.
“WOOOW stand out doesnt mean statistically all the time”
I agree. Did you even watch the Olympics? Dwight did not stand out bud. Bosh did more than Howard. Reason is it’s FIBA rules. Howard was not the beast you promote him to be.
“dwight CAN NOT BE GUARDED!”
So he should be leading the NBA in scoring then.
“it seems ppl put alot of stock into winning. look at the guys who are left off allstar teams cuz they arent winning
nash! monta! tony parker and aldrigde!”
Huh? Last I checked Tony Parker was on the team with the best record and Aldridge’s team is almost a lock for a playoff seed. It’s time to wake up bieber. I don’t understnad what you’re tryinf to say here.
“if there were a pick up game and rose was next to westbrook and some1 took rose i wuld be just fine taking westbrook not feeling i missed out on something.”
Like I said earlier… YOU ARE ARGUING WHO’S THE MVP. Not who would go first on the playground. Focus.
“stats for team usa are skewed ! cuz its an allstar team! stats will drop. but dwight will staND OUT for his dominance as a player DUMMMIES”
Read my first point. He didn’t stand out. In fact, howard started but Bosh played more minutes because his game is more suited to FIBE rules. Contrary to your claims, Howard did not dominate and I’m doubting that you even watched the Olympics since you’re claiming that.
“rose will never ever ever lead his team to a championship ever ! bookthat!
not even the finals! no way. he is a pg! pg do not do that ! centers do and kobes and jordans do period!”
And this supports your anti-Rose for MVP claim how??
“and b4 u jerk heads say isiah thomas boo hoo. they playd DEF. and rose is not looked at as a defensive player ! ”
^ ^ ^ This one is going to be fun to dissect….
The same claim you make of D-Rose (not being a looked at as a defensive player) can be said of Isiah Thomas. If someone says Isiah Thomas, and you think “defensive player” then you’re the only person on the planet who thinks that. He was their leader, just like Rose is the Bulls leader. The Pistons were a defensive team, just like this year’s Bulls team is defensive. Want to dispute that? They’re the best defensive team in the league. The lead the league in points against and lowest opponent FG%.
Keep spraying bullshit. I’m still waiting on something valid to support why someone else other than D-Rose is MVP.
All I have so far is Howard stands out on TEAM USA. Kobe is a living Legend, on the playground Westbrook could be chosen ahead of D-Rose, and D-Will is just as talented as D-Rose. <– all have NOTHING to do with the NBA MVP. Focus bud. Think before you start pushing buttons on your keyboard.
Lol at JAY and Lakeshow:
Leave that kid alone lol.
OBVIOUSY, DRose is the MVP this season. Ain’t nobody YET made a good argument for anybody else. Durant was terrible to start the season, Kobe couldn’t hit a shot, Dirk fell off and Dwight is in the distance as a runner-up.
@Bieber Did you wake up on the wrong side of the bed toady homie??? Rose might not be on the same level as the 3 best players in the world Kobe, Lebron, Wade. He might not be the best PG in the league just yet. But the MVP is based on this season. No player has carried there team from start to finish the way Rose has had to carry the Bulls especially with the injuries they had. That team USA comment was weak and is a waste of time. I agree that Rose is not going to be winning a ship in the next 7yrs and Bulls fans beliveing the hype are so setting themselves up for a big dissapointment once the playoffs start. Put Rose with someone like Howard and thats a contending team. In a best of 7 Orlando, Knicks, Heat, and Boston would be to much for Rose and every fan base and media outlet are overreacting to everything that happens this season since my Heat signings over the summer has rejuvenated the league and every fan base. The NBA just simply has not been this exciting since Jordan since Jordan and the Bulls in 98. Every fan now thinks there team is going to win it all if you can beat the Heat. Its like people everywhere are losing there minds since this past summer…
I think Dwight should win because didn’t he knock up one of the Magic dancers? DRose got nothing on that!
I might have Amare in the discussion, making NY relevant and they can beat anybody at least in one game, series not so much. They sucked last year and he has been the main reason for the turn around.
@Sporty Jay – He’s dreaming of Chitown winning a chip but the Heat are the team to beat in the East? Seriously? You been asleep the last week?
They better watch it, they could be a 4 seed as they continue their free fall. Don’t worry though Haslem will be back and then they will be the most dominant team in the NBA!
That is some “Rose” colored glasses you have on
Tune in later today or possibly tomorrow for my full analysis of Skittles vs. Schrute for the MVP. Or look at the comments section of the 5 MVP candidates posted on Dime earlier this week.
Claw get off of here and go watch basketball housewives since it seems like thats what you have been watching the past week lol.>>>(I think Dwight should win because didn’t he knock up one of the Magic dancers? DRose got nothing on that!) Hehe haha!!! That was so lame, corny and sissy-fied. You think becuase he knocked up a dancer that it was impressive? For 1 hes not an ugly dude so im sure its would not be hard for him to get a girl like some of these other NBA cats that have to count on there Millions to get a fine chick. 2) His baby moma aint even that pretty so i know he did not talk to her for looks. 3) Hes a lottery walking 6’11 Millionaire a$$hole. Of course he could knock up any girl he wants including yours which is not impressive. I bet you are not use to not getting girls and are 1 of those dudes that be at the game catching boners whenever the Dancers come out huh???
LMAO @
” In a best of 7 Orlando, Knicks, Heat, and Boston would be to much for Rose ”
I doubt if Chicago worried about 3 of those teams and since the Celts got rid of Perk, Chicago’s chance looks good against them too.
And ive been saying for the longest i like the Celtics to knock us out of the 3rd round…
@ K Dizzle
that quote you pulled from Sporty, if you quoted the rest of that sentence it get more ridiculous..
“and every fan base and media outlet are overreacting to everything that happens this season since my Heat signings over the summer has rejuvenated the league and every fan base. ”
@ Sporty
Are you serious? Every fan base?? The only fan bases that have gone up are the top teams. You do know 2/3 of the league teams are struggling to be profitable, right? As someone who acts like a knowledgeable fan, you should be aware of that. The league had to take over the Hornets because the former owner couldn’t afford to run the franchise and the NBA couldn’t find another buyer. The reason other franchise are failing is due to the star players running to the major cities. The same shit you support is ruining the league. I know you don’t see it because you claim the league is as healthy as ever, thanks to “your Heat”. Reality is teams like “your Heat” are ruining the league. It’s good for marketing for the NBA, and it’s good for the teams hoarding the stars, but the large majority of the teams are not struggling to make profits.
i agree, i have been wrong entirely. its still between kobe and durant and rose
@Jay The NBA, NFL and etc have been complaining for years how they are losing money but yet they dont want to show proof. The same stuff I support and like I said with my Heat signings over the summer has rejuvenated the NBA and every fan base. Only an idiot like you would dispute that. Its not my Heat, Knicks, and etc fault that certain teams are losing money. They were losing money before players started putting there future in there own hands. If whatever team is not making enough money in whatever market in whatever sport. They need to move that team from that area like the Kings are about to do now instead of sitting back and keep losing money. Go check the ratings for some of these games this year and the playoffs have not even rolled around yet. This is going to be the most succesful NBA season since Jordan played. If Owners and GMs had half the brain i have instead of the 1 you got. Than maybe they would not be “CRYING” now… Ouch!!! To be honest i love to see guys like Joe Johnson and guys in other sports get contracts they dont deserve because i feel like the Gov still owe all of us money from slavery days when we were working for free just to live and breathe. I dont feel sorry for none of these Owners that are trying to pimp the players that pay there bills, that the fans come to see everynight, and that try to make this recent players taking things into there own hands. As why there Franchise has been losing money and as to why there team has been a Lottery picking team for the past Decade.