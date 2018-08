Kevin Durant Steals Hearts in Philly; Michael Jordan names his MVP

Why, KD? Why? Count on Kevin Durant and theto screw up a perfectly good story. Withleading OKC for almost the entire game, we were all set to officially jump on the Sixers’ bandwagon until Oklahoma City came back to send the game into overtime, where they ended up winning by five. Durant (34 points, 16 rebounds) was a force of nature and had five straight points to end regulation, including a curl three to tie it with three seconds left. There wasn’t a whole lot Andre Iguodala could do to handle Durant, even coming off his destruction ofon Tuesday night. The Philly color guys crooned, “With all respect to Danny Granger, this is not Danny Granger. This is a guy on another planet.” Between Durant and(27 points, 12 rebounds), Philly could never get the momentum back in the extra session. It’s hard to beat a team that has two superheroes … No one is talking about this Sixers team. They jumped out 12-2 to start the game, the run highlighted by Iguodala cramming on. And(22 points) took it back to South Gwinnett High School with 13 fourth-quarter points. This guy is like a mini-KD. He seems to get every call (10 free throws last night) and actually leads the Sixers in free throw attempts despite not even starting … Themust be having fun with, who hit the game-winner in a two-point win over the(26 points) and Anthony (31 points) were playing “make it, take it.” One possession, they would iso Amar’e on the wing.It went like that the whole first half as the Knicks ran up 61 points on 62 percent shooting. ‘Melo and Amar’e dropped 36 of those. Before last night, the Grizzlies had been playing so well on defense. Yet, the Knicks had them looking hapless. In the second half, the ball stopped moving for New York and Memphis came crawling back. It got interesting after(21 points) lost his mind for a second and slammed all overfor a three-point play in the final minute. After a(20 points, 11 rebounds) three-point play tied it, it came down to that new guy. ‘Melo got an isolation on the wing against(22 points) and one-dribble-pull-up’d him into submission for the game-winning bucket. NBATV host Dennis Scott afterwards: “There’s a bully in the house!” … Throughout the night,was calling Randolph “Gazebo.” … Read More: The Clippers shock the Celtics in Boston, Michael Jordan names his MVP, and Kim Kardashian walks out of the Nets game …