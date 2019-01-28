Getty Image

Anthony Davis sent the NBA into a frenzy of chatter on Monday when his agent, Rich Paul, announced through ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski that his client has informed the Pelicans he won’t sign the supermax extension this summer and has requested a trade from New Orleans.

That chatter is sure to reach NBA locker rooms as well, as what will happen to one of the NBA’s best players is certainly of interest to many players that could wind up getting shipped to New Orleans for him.

The situation is complicated, though, and a Davis trade may not happen before next week’s deadline. In fact, it would make a lot of sense for some teams to have the Pelicans wait into the summer in order to field offers from the most teams — and know who has the best 2019 draft assets to offer.

One thing that’s clear for Kevin Durant, however, is that the players are on Davis’ side when it comes to the initial trade request. Durant was asked on Monday about whether the decision came up in the Warriors’ locker room and his response explained not only why players talk about trades and other league news but also why they generally support players when trade requests get made.