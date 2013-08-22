Kevin Durant Throws Down 2 Sick Dunks At The Goodman League

#Video #Kevin Durant
08.22.13 5 years ago

Fans waited an hour for Kevin Durant to show up at the Goodman League on Tuesday night. But once he did, it was worth the wait. KD lit it up in the second half, and threw down two monster dunks that had the crowd ready to storm the court.

This video actually comes from the same game. Watch Lincoln Park’s Armand Hill put down one of the most ruthless dunks of the summer.

Which dunk was the best?

