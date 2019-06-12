Kevin Durant Had Surgery In New York To Repair A Ruptured Achilles Tendon

06.12.19 42 mins ago

The news everyone feared from the minute Kevin Durant went down in Game 5 of the NBA Finals has come to fruition: Durant has indeed torn his Achilles tendon, and he already had surgery to begin the process of recovery.

Durant confirmed the news on his personal Instagram account just minutes after Steve Kerr told the media in Oakland that the team didn’t have an update on his status.

What’s good everybody I wanted to update you all: I did rupture my Achilles. Surgery was today and it was a success, EASY MONEY My road back starts now! I got my family and my loved ones by my side and we truly appreciate all the messages and support people have sent our way. Like I said Monday, I'm hurting deeply, but I'm OK. Basketball is my biggest love and I wanted to be out there that night because that’s what I do. I wanted to help my teammates on our quest for the three peat. Its just the way things go in this game and I'm proud that I gave it all I physically could, and I'm proud my brothers got the W. It's going to be a journey but I'm built for this. I’m a hooper I know my brothers can get this Game 6, and I will be cheering  with dub nation while they do it.

